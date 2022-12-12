YSRCP to ‘think’ about supporting BRS: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSR Congress Party would think about supporting BRS if it is sought, Adviser to Andhra Pradesh government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:42 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Amaravati: The YSR Congress Party would think about supporting BRS if it is sought, Adviser to Andhra Pradesh government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said here on Monday.

Talking to reporters, he said that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy would take a decision on it after discussing with the party cadre. “A political party can contest from anywhere. We have no intention of contesting in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Our Chief Minister thinks only of welfare and development and nothing else,” he stated.

Regarding his comments about united Andhra Pradesh, Ramakrishna Reddy said that there was no need to politicise his remarks. The YSRCP was the only political party which stood for united state and the bifurcation continued to be disputed even eight years after it took place, he said.