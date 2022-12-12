CM KCR leaves for Delhi, set to inaugurate national headquarters of BRS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:26 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao left for New Delhi on Monday ahead of the inauguration of the national headquarters of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg slated to be held on December 14.

He left for New Delhi in a special flight from the Begumpet Airport.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg is already dotted with BRS party flags and posters and banners welcoming the Chief Minister to the national capital.

Chandrashekhar Rao will be performing a Rajashyamala Yagam and a special puja ahead of the grand inauguration ceremony. A temporary ‘yagashala’ has been set up on the party office premises.

Party senior leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar and Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy, are already in New Delhi and are monitoring the arrangements for the party headquarters inauguration ceremony.

Several leaders from other political parties are likely to attend the programme. Invitations have already been sent to several prominent leaders from different political parties across the country.