Zaheerabad face will change forever: Harish Rao

Published: Updated On - 02:25 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is talking to citizens in Zaheerabad town as part of his Nagarabata programme on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has toured the lanes and bylanes of Zaheerabad town on cycle on Tuesday morning as part of his “Nagarabata” programme.

Since the government had granted Rs 75 crore for development works of Zaheerbaad Municipality in recent months, Harish Rao has examined the town by pedaling his way into every corner of the town to know the issues and the development works that are needed.

While interacting with the citizens, Rao informed them that they were going to lay four-lane roads besides building Integrated Market in the fast-growing town. Saying that the development works projects such as NIMZ (National Infrastructure and Investment Zone) will change the face of Zaheerabad forever, the Minister said they have addressed the drinking water issues of the town with the Mission Bhageeratha programme.

Stating that the Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Project (SLIP) and Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Project (BLIP) will also provide irrigation water at every nook and corner of the constituency, the Minister said that they were spending over Rs 4,000 crore on these two projects. While the NIMZ is all set for the operation of industries, he said that they have got a defense industry close to Zaheerabad which will boost the development of the Assembly Constituency.

While interacting with the women, elderly persons, and children, the Minister enquired to know what kind of issues they were facing in their locality. He also sought to know which development works they need immediately in their colony. He has said that they will improve the roads and drainage system by spending Rs 75 crore. Accusing the Congress leaders of ignoring the development of Zaheerabad, Rao said that the J Geetha Reddy never even attempted to improve the facilities even though she won as MLA and become a Minister. MLA K Manik Rao, TRS District President Chintha Prabhakar, District Cooperative Marketing Chairman Malkapuram Shiva Kumar, TSMIDC Chairman Errolla Srinivas, Elected representatives and officials of Zaheerabad Municipality were present.

