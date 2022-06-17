Zee Telugu set to launch dance reality show ‘Dance India Dance Telugu’; calls for auditions

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:35 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: Determined to keep its audience entertained and to provide a platform for budding talent to grow, Zee Telugu is all set to launch the first season of the popular dance reality show – ‘Dance India Dance’. It has been Zee Network’s premier reality show that has given the Indian film industry several talented artistes.

After the super success of the show on several network channels, Zee Telugu is now all set to launch ‘Dance India Dance Telugu’ season 1 and with that, it is all set to present several talented individuals across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana a golden chance to be a part of the show.

Zee Telugu, through ‘Dance India Dance Telugu’, will look out for dancers from different cultural backgrounds and lifestyles through on-ground auditions that will kick-start on June 23 across different cities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kurnool, Khammam, Warangal, and Hyderabad. Contestants aged between 6 and 60 will be given an opportunity to showcase their talent and shine on the big stage.

Dancers across AP and Telangana can show their dance movies on June 23 in Warangal and Khammam, June 24 in Kurnool and Vijayawada, and June 26 in Tirupati and Vizag.

Dance aspirants can also participate via digital auditions by sending their videos on WhatsApp – 9154984009, or email to did.zeetelugu@gmail.com or by logging on to didtelugu.zee5.com.