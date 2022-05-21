Zee Theatre plays will now stream on small screen

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:40 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: Zee Theatre has now blazed a new trail, yet again, by bringing four international musical blockbusters for the first time on Indian television. A glorious month of star-studded, award-winning musicals will begin with ‘The Sound of Music Live!’, which will be aired on Tata Play Theatre on May 29, followed by ‘Hairspray Live!’, ‘Peter Pan Live!’ and ‘Billy Elliot: The Musical’.

Surely ‘The Sound of Music’, directed by Beth McCarthy-Miller and Rob Ashford, turns people nostalgic with the much-loved musical score with Carry Underwood. Thanks to its central love story, ageless music, and family-centric wholesomeness, the musical has become an eternal favourite. Its cinematic version was the highest-grossing film of 1965 and starred Oscar winner Christopher Plummer and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Julie Andrews.

“Indian audiences are no stranger to musicals. Our cinema and theatrical traditions thrive on musicality and dance. Musicals are also a huge part of Broadway and West End and we have curated some that will resonate the most with Indian audiences. ‘The Sound of Music’, ‘Hairspray Live!’, ‘Peter Pan Live!’ and ‘Billy Elliot: The Musical’ are genre-defining stories that span coming-of-age dilemmas, love, self-discovery, and a lot more enthralling generations worldwide. These productions have much to recommend them and we are thrilled to introduce them to families across India,” Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer – Special Projects, ZEEL, said.

Watch ‘The Sound of Music Live!’ at Tata Play Theatre on May 29 at 2 pm and 8 pm.