Premchand’s ‘Idgah’ urges us to retain our innocence, says Vinay Pathak

As he narrates ‘Idgah’, Pathak brings alive the story of a four-year-old orphan named Hamid, who lives with his grandmother Amina and wants to gift her something special on Eid.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 08:46 PM

Hyderabad: Actor Vinay Pathak remains deeply appreciative of Indian writing and was thrilled to get the opportunity of narrating Prem Chand’s classic story ‘Idgah’ in Zee Theatre’s literary anthology, ‘Koi Baat Chale’. He is also confident that the story’s Kannada and Telugu translations will be loved by audiences in Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Explaining what drew him to ‘Idgah’, Pathak says, “I read this story in school as well as college and its values of love, empathy, and generosity have stayed with me. Narrating this story in ‘Koi Baat Chale’ took me back to my childhood when dramatic narratives were part of school activities and even at home. This story urges us to retain our innocence and encourages us to be as pure and loving as Hamid. I am glad that now it has been translated in regional languages to reach a diverse audience. They will be moved by the manner in which Premchand has painted the naivety of childhood, its challenges, gifts and inexpressible feelings.”

As he narrates ‘Idgah’, Pathak brings alive the story of a four-year-old orphan named Hamid, who lives with his grandmother Amina and wants to gift her something special on Eid. About the contemporary relevance of stories like this, Pathak says, “Today’s generation may be far more well-informed and evolved than we were at their age, however their connection with Indian literature may not be as strong as their awareness of the rest of the world.”

“I am glad that Zee Theatre is initiating projects like ‘Koi Baat Chale’ which will hopefully kindle their interest in iconic authors like Premchand. And I’m very happy to be a part of this as it gave me an opportunity to bring my favourite story to today’s audience,” he added.

Directed by film, television, and theatre veteran Seema Pahwa, ‘Idgah’ will be available on Tata Play Theatre.