ZEE5 all set to premiere the hard-hitting film ‘Siya’ on June 16

Produced by Drishyam Films, ‘Siya’ is based in one of the northern States in India and is the tale of a small-town girl Siya

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: ZEE5 has just announced the world digital premiere of ‘Siya’ on June 16. Manish Mundra, who has produced gems like ‘Newton’, ‘Masaan’, ‘Ankhon Dekhi’, ‘Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi’, among others, dons the director’s hat for the first time for Siya, starring an astute Vineet Kumar Singh and the heart and soul of the film, Pooja Pandey.

Produced by Drishyam Films, ‘Siya’ is based in one of the northern States in India and is the tale of a small-town girl Siya, who, despite all hurdles, decides to take down oppressive patriarchy and fight for justice after she is kidnapped and raped. The film focusses on the psychological and physical distress that the girl suffers, aggravated by the many hurdles that prevent prompt punishment for the powerful and the influential perpetrators.

‘Siya’ is close to home and incorporates scenes that almost mirror the society at large. It is a story about the girl at the receiving end of a system bent upon denying her justice, the vicious men who hold the reins of power and brazenly misuse it, and a compromised criminal justice system riddled with difficult-to-plug loopholes.

‘Siya’ received rave reviews by critics and audience alike during its theatrical run. It has also won the best debut director at UK Asian Film Festival 2023 and has been selected at New York Indian Film Festival 2023 and Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards. Now it is gearing for its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 on June 16.