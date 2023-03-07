‘Puli Meka’ amasses over 75 million viewing minutes on Zee5

It has amassed more than 75 million viewing minutes since its release.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:45 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Hyderabad: Popular streaming platform Zee5 has started streaming the new Telugu investigative thriller web series, titled ‘Puli-Meka’, on February 23, in collaboration with Kona Film Corporation.

Now the partners are pleased that the eight-episode series has clocked a mind-blowing number of views. It has amassed more than 75 million viewing minutes since its release.

The viewers seem to love how the series blends thrills with a compelling flashback. Lavanya Tripathi’s characterisation, the way her character does the tightrope walking between her duty as a cop and the truth, and the roller coaster investigative ride are impressing the viewer big-time.

The storyline, the twists, the way the series sustains tension, the inherent message, the entertainment value, and, of course, the performances have catapulted ‘Puli Meka’ to the next level. The ending, which gives a lead to the second season, has been described as thoughtful.

The family audience are also enjoying the characterisations of Aadi Saiumar, Goparaju Ramana, Siri Hanmanth, Raja Chembolu and Noel Sean.

Some of the ideas in ‘Puli Meka’ evolved organically. For example, the intriguing fag end of the series was conceived by writer and showrunner Kona Venkat after the shoot began. ‘Puli Meka’ is a fusion of the script sense of a commercial film and the format of a sincere web series.