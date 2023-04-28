Zee5 announces its Telugu original legal drama series ‘Vyavastha’

This Zee5 series starring Hebah Patel and Karthik Ratnam is a clash between opposing ideologies, backgrounds and two sides of the law.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:33 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: ‘Vyavastha’, Zee5′s latest Telugu original series, is premiering today (April 28) on the platform. Headlined by Anand Ranga, the courtroom drama follows a story about two sharp characters that provides insights into the profession of law and influence of money in the administration of justice. The Zee5 series features an ensemble cast including Karthik Ratnam, Sampath Raj, Hebah Patel, Kamna Jetmalani, Sukurtha Wagle, Shivani, Sujith Kumar Reddy, Raja Ashok and Gururaj in prominent roles.

Spanning across 8 episodes, the courtroom drama series, is about two strong-headed lawyers, one is a power-hungry lawyer – Chakraborty and the other is an underdog – Vamsi. Vamsi is low on self-confidence due to his stammering problem and is not interested in practising law. But when his ex-love interest is accused of murder, he decides to take up the case, and challenge a senior and powerful lawyer.

They battle it out in the courtroom to determine whether Yamini (played by Hebah Patel) murdered her husband. Will Vamsi manage to prove Yamini’s innocence or there will be twist to the tale?

This Zee5 series is a clash between opposing ideologies, backgrounds, mindsets and two sides of the law. The audience can watch this Telugu original on Zee5.

Talking about the launch of the new show, Anuradha Gudur, chief cluster officer – Telugu, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said, “Under the direction of Anand Ranga, our talented star cast, which includes Karthik Ratnam, Sampath Raj, Hebah Patel, and Kamna Jethmalani, is poised to deliver an authentic and emotionally engaging performance that will resonate with audiences.”

Director Anand Ranga said, “The story takes you through the life of a young law graduate who takes up a case against a mighty lawyer, and faces a lot of challenges and setbacks in the process. We have tried our best to showcase all the legal processes in an authentic way. Each character is carefully sketched and the entire cast has performed to the best of their potential. We couldn’t have found a better platform than Zee5 to platform this series.”