ZEE5 announces its latest original series ‘Sarvam Shakthi Mayam’

Spanning across 10 episodes, the series follows the personal journey of an atheist writer and a dysfunctional family as they embark on a pilgrimage to visit all 18 Maha Shakthi Peeths

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: ZEE5 announced its latest exclusive series for AVOD users, ‘Sarvam Shakthi Mayam’. Produced by Anvic Entertainment LLP and Raw Entertainments LLP, the series is directed by Pradeep Maddali and stars popular actors like Priyamani, Sanjay Suri, Samir Soni, Ashlesha Thakur, Subbaraju and Abhay Simha Reddy in pivotal roles. Created by BVS Ravi, the docu-drama series will be free to stream from June 9.

Trailer link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KSch6OW9dpQ

Spanning across 10 episodes, the series follows the personal journey of an atheist writer and a dysfunctional family as they embark on a pilgrimage to visit all 18 Maha Shakthi Peeths. There are 18 places called Ashta (8) Dasa (10) Maha Shakthi Peeths which were created by Lord Shiva.

As seen in the trailer, Madhav Suri (Sanjay Suri) is a middle-aged man who was once expected to make it big but is now bound to challenges due to his urge to be successful in life. He is married to his love interest Priya (Priyamani) but is always looked down upon by his father-in-law due to his failed ventures. Things take a turn once they start their journey.

Throughout their journey, they encounter divine interventions in nature that help them resolve their battles, forming the central theme of the story. ‘Sarvam Shakthi Mayam’ weaves together a compelling narrative that explores the transformative power of faith, strength and resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

Director Pradeep Maddali said, “The show is about how devotion and divinity are always interesting and yet debatable at every level and reason. The series states that God doesn’t reside only in temples but is within us. The motive of this show is self-realisation.”