Vetri Maaran directorial ‘Vidudhala – Part 1’ now streaming on Zee5 in Telugu

The director’s cut version of ‘Vidudhala’ will start streaming from May 26 on the platform.

By Mitu David Published Date - 02:23 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: Zee5 is now streaming socio-political drama ‘Vidudhala – Part 1’ in Telugu. Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Chethan, and others, the film’s theatrical version is available in Telugu.

The movie chronicles the story of a rookie cop Kumarasen, played by Soori, who is assigned as a jeep driver to escort a notorious, enigmatic militant leader Perumal (Vijay Sethupathi). The latter is a fugitive and the leader of ‘the People’s Army’ (Praja Dalam) – an armed anti-government outfit that consistently poses a threat to the stability and peace of the region.

Kumarasen holds an idealistic view towards the world, and like any other fresh recruit he head-starts his career navigating through menial and mundane tasks. The plot explores how the black-and-white sense of justice of Kumarasen, and his emotional connect with a local indigenous girl Thamizharasi / Papa (Bhavani Sre) allows Perumal to evade captivity.

‘Vidudhala’ questions the ethics behind police brutality in the most uncomfortable, unflinching fashion. Apart from throwing the spotlight on police brutality, the story also discusses the state of politics in Tamil Nadu in the 1990s.

‘Vidudhala – Part 1’ focuses on Kumarsan’s loss of innocence, from an obedient government servant to someone who is being forced to question the system he was devoted to.

He becomes a silent spectator – just like most of us – to all the atrocities that happen in the name of police investigation. He brings out the innocence as well as helplessness of his character effectively.