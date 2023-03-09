Zee5 announces its next Original ‘Mrs. Undercover’–a spy comedy starring Radhika Apte

OTT platform Zee5 announced its upcoming original film, ‘Mrs. Undercover’ starring Radhika Apte on Women’s Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:31 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Hyderabad: Multilingual storyteller Zee5 announced its upcoming original film, ‘Mrs. Undercover’ on Women’s Day. Headlined by Radhika Apte in and as Mrs. Undercover, this is another woman-fronted story after the success of ‘Chhatriwali’ and ‘Lost’.

Produced by B4U Motion Pictures, in association with Jaadugar Films and Knight Sky Movies, and written and directed by Anushree Mehta, the direct-to-digital film also stars Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma and Saheb Chatterjee in pivotal roles and will premiere on the homegrown OTT platform later this year.

‘Mrs. Undercover’ is a fun, coming-of-age, action-packed and entertaining story of a simple Indian homemaker, who is, in fact, a special undercover agent called back on the job after 10 years. However, in these 10 years, she has forgotten all about being an undercover agent as she dedicated all her time to being ‘just’ a homemaker, taking care of her in-laws, son and a demanding patriarchal husband.

Radhika Apte is not only headlining the film but will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar as a homemaker and an undercover agent fighting off many bad men and patriarchal notions. The movie ends with a message and a realisation that a homemaker is a superwoman in the truest of senses and is never ‘just’ a homemaker.

There could not have been a better day than Women’s Day to announce a film, written and directed by a woman about a multi-tasking, multi-talented woman starring none other than the powerhouse Radhika Apte. The film also stars Sumeet Vyas as the antagonist and Rajesh Sharma as the head of the Special Force who recruits Durga (Radhika Apte).

Manish Kalra, chief business officer, Zee5 India, said, “A slice-of-life film with an important message, ‘Mrs. Undercover’ attempts an underexplored genre of spy comedy with a female lead hence what better occasion than the Women’s Day to present a glimpse of this path-breaking film.”

Writer and debutant director Anushree Mehta said, “We make spy films and we make comedy films. ‘Mrs. Undercover’ marks the beginning of making spy comedies. With this film, I want to celebrate the amazing quality of multitasking that is imbibed in every woman’s system and this is a story of such a multitasker homemaker who also happens to be a fun, entertaining and action-packed undercover spy! ‘Mrs. Undercover’ is my action and entertainment packed tribute to the powerhouse called ‘Woman’.”