Kiran Abbavaram’s new project by Sivam Celluloids launched today

Young and promising actor Kiran Abbavaram is teaming up with Sivam Celluloids for its second production venture, which is going to be a pure romantic-love drama.

03:27 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Debutant Viswa Karun is going to direct the film, which will be jointly produced by Ravi, Jojo Jose, and Rakesh Reddy. The puja ceremony of the film was held on Thursday at Ramanaidu Studios on an auspicious note.

Director VV Vinayak has sounded the first clap and Suresh Daggubati and AM Rathnam switched on the camera. Noted Producers KS Rama Rao, Gemini Kiran, Shirish, Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Ram Talluri, Nallamalupu Bujji, Damodar Prasad, KK Radha Mohan, Bekkam Venugopal, Prasanna Kumar, Tummalapalli Rama Satyanarayana, Rakesh Reddy and others attended the puja ceremony and congratulated the entire team.

The regular shoot of the film will commence within this month. Further details regarding the new movie will be out soon. B Suresh Reddy and Santosh co-produce the movie, which has music by Sam CS, while Vishwas Daniel is the DoP.