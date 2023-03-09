‘Writer Padmabhushan’ heads to Zee5 as an early Ugadi gift

Zee5 is getting ready to stream one of the most-loved family films in recent years, Suhas-starrer ‘Writer Padmabhushan’, on March 17.

03:01 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

The film will be brought to Zee5′s patrons as an early Ugadi gift. The comedy drama is made by debutant Shanmukha Prasanth and has memorable performances by not only Suhas but also Rohini and Ashish Vidyarthi. Tina Shilparaj, Goparaju Ramana and Gowri Priya have played important roles.

The post-theatrical release will be keenly awaited by viewers, given ‘Writer Padmabhushan’ makes for a perfect family watch. When it was released in the theatres, the film was described as moving and coming-of-age. Its message for men about how women must be treated struck an instant chord with everyone.

The critically-acclaimed box office hit offers laughs aplenty, emotional closures, and relatable, joyous scenes. The team of ‘Writer Padmabhushan’ is thrilled about the movie premiering on Zee5 on March 17.

