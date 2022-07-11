Zelensky announces ‘cabinet reshuffle’ for post-war planning

Kyiv: As Ukraine’s deputy prime minister has urged civilians in the Russian-occupied southern region of Kherson to urgently evacuate as Ukraine’s armed forces are preparing a counter-attack there, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced to re-shuffle his cabinet to cut down on corruption and secure global confidence subsequently for post-war planning.

In a recent decision, Zelensky dismissed Ukrainian ambassadors to the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Norway and India on Saturday, calling it a usual diplomatic practice in a video address, The Hill reported.

“This rotation is a normal part of diplomatic practice,” he said, adding that the forthcoming week will bring “important news” from government officials.

This cabinet shuffle will add to fundamental changes for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zelensky said, claiming that the decision would further strengthen Ukraine’s relations with other nations.

After a conference in Lugano, Switzerland, to discuss Ukraine’s reconstruction last week, countries signed on to the “Lugano Declaration,” a document calling for increased government transparency and a crackdown on corruption in order to facilitate postwar recovery, reported The Hill, citing sources.

During the conference, Zelensky announced a USD 750 billion recovery plan, calling for support from allies internationally.

The plan would funnel funds into key infrastructures such as water and gas and support the rebuilding of hospitals, schools and homes, requiring “colossal investments — billions, new technologies, best practices, new institutions and, of course, reforms,” the president said in a July 2 address.

“In many cities in the rear there is a feeling of relaxation now,” Zelensky said. “But the war is not over — it goes on. Unfortunately, its cruelty is increasing in some places, and it cannot be forgotten,” he added.

Several areas in eastern Ukraine are still occupied by Russia or under constant attack by its forces, The Hill stated.

Zelenskyy has urged diplomats previously as well to drum up international support and military aid amid the fierce war in Ukraine.

Russia started its military operation in Ukraine in the last week of February this year which resulted in a large-scale humanitarian situation.

India has reiterated its stand for diplomacy amid the Ukraine conflict and said humanitarian measures should not be politicized at a time when the impact of the situation is affecting the food security situation.

The war in Ukraine has led to a large-scale humanitarian and refugee crisis. Moreover, the security situation in Ukraine deteriorated rapidly following the launch of a Russian Federation military offensive on February 24.

According to UN agencies, the escalation of conflict in the eastern part of the country has triggered an immediate and steep rise in humanitarian needs as essential supplies and services are disrupted and civilians flee the fighting. The UN estimates that 12 million people inside Ukraine will need relief and protection, while several other Ukrainian refugees may need protection and assistance in neighbouring countries in the coming months.

On 1 March, the UN and humanitarian partners launched coordinated Flash Appeals for a combined USD 1.7 billion to urgently deliver humanitarian support to people in Ukraine and refugees in neighbouring countries. Within Ukraine, the plan requires USD 1.1 billion to meet the escalating humanitarian needs of more than six million people affected and displaced by military operations over the next three months, according to UN News.

Outside the country, the UN requested USD 551 million to help Ukrainians who have fled across borders, principally to Poland, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.