Zenara gets CDSCO approval to make Covid drug

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:54 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Zenara Pharma, a fully owned subsidiary of Biophore India Pharmaceuticals, has announced that it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) to manufacture and market Nirmatrelvir and Ritonavir tablets in a combi pack as a treatment option for patients with mild to moderate symptoms of Covid-19 in adults.

The tablet, which will be sold under the brand name ‘Paxzen’, is being manufactured at Zenara’s US FDA approved facility in Hyderabad. This approval by the CDSCO has been granted under the emergency authorization route considering the unmet medical need in Covid-19 for an effective and affordable therapy for the patients in India.

“We believe Paxzen is an effective treatment option against Covid-1. Is a complex product to develop and manufacture. We have brought this product to the market in record time and this is one of the first approvals of this product in India. We have our own in-house API and are not dependent on any imports for the production. This will ensure stability and rapid production and availability of this treatment for the Indian market,” said Dr Jagadeesh Babu Rangisetty, Co-founder and Managing Director at Zenara Pharma.

The product got the USFDA approval in December 2021. It was the first oral pill that has been approved by USFDA and with a better safety profile than subsequently approved oral therapies.

“We expect to launch Paxzen in the next couple of weeks and are in talks with multiple institutions and several hospitals in India to ensure that the product is readily available for patients in need. We are also likely to tie up with other partners across the country to increase patient coverage and have been inviting discussions on the same,” said Dr Srinivas Arutla, CEO, Zenara Pharma. Zenara’s product portfolio consists of tablets and capsules with capabilities to manufacture oral solutions as well, a release said.