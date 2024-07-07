Zenless Zone Zero: The HoYoverse’ Success Continues

miHoYo hopes that its latest, Zenless Zone Zero, will offer fans and new players both a novel experience and serve as a worthy extension to the increasingly popular “Hoyoverse.”

By Aditya Deshbandhu Updated On - 7 July 2024, 06:49 PM

l

Hyderabad: A review of miHoYo’slatest game

How does one offer a suitable extension to a universe with games like Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, especially when you consider how transformative and successful the two games have been in the free-to-play (f2p) genre?

miHoYo hopes that its latest, Zenless Zone Zero, will offer fans and new players both a novel experience and serve as a worthy extension to the increasingly popular “Hoyoverse.”

An action RPG set in New Eridu, Zenless Zone Zero offers nifty and detailed hack-and-slash action with some quick gunplay (depending on the agent you choose) and an open world with a lot to explore.

From various ways to run a video-renting business to reimagined arcade games like a multiplayer version of the classic Snake, the game offers both intensity and leisure in equal amounts.

The famous “gacha mechanics” (toy vending machine) lie at the core of the game experience, allowing players to draw favorite characters and choose their ideal combinations for missions.

In terms of combat, the game allows players to control a single character at a time but offers the ability to switch between characters during combat sequences to find the right mix for the hollows you face. True to miHoYo’s style, the game features unique special, ultimate, and synchronized attacks that are visually stunning and distinct for each character.

The combat is not entirely linear or focused; instead, it uses a unique proxy class to interface with and guide the combatants on the ground. As you shuttle between the combatants (the Cunning Hares) and the proxy (Phaethon), the intricacy of the world is revealed. Don’t expect to master ZZZ’s numerous mechanics in just a few sittings – thisgame demands both time and dedication.

In terms of the overall experience, the game’s music and background score are very well done. The world of New Eridu is both easy to navigate and well detailed, and the HDD system (Hollow Deep Dive) for combat evokes wonderful cyberpunk nostalgia from the ’80s.

However, the dialogue and characters come across as a bit superficial; despite choices between options, outcomes rarely differ, and aspects like banter and sarcasm often fail to land. It makes me wonder if this is a loss in translation or if the game makers developed cold feet at the last minute, preventing the characters’ personalities from having more bite and edge.

Additionally, despite the visually stunning combat, it begins to feel repetitive over time. Even at higher difficulties, you rarely feel threatened – despite the various combinations the game provides, the outcome is often the same.

Lastly, in terms of character design, the agents you play with follow the same body templates and aesthetic styles as characters from Genshin and Honkai, a strategy that comes across as miHoYo playing it safe. In my assessment third time doesn’t seem to be the charm as standard stereotypes like the “compliant maid” fail to appeal.

Despite its few criticisms, Zenless Zone Zero is a worthy addition to the HoYoverse and could be one of the best f2p experiences this year. Absolutely worth a try be wary of the repetitive combat though.

Sneak Peek:

Title: Zenless Zone Zero

Developer: miHoYo

Game Type: Action RPG with Open world and exploration elements

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows

Price: Free to Play within game purchases

Verdict (all scores out of 10):

Innovative Gameplay: 8

Game Handling & Quality: 9

Value for Time: 8.5

Potential Progression without in-game purchases: 8

Overall: 8.4

– What Stands Out

* New Eridu as a place is a wonderful dichotomy that resembles life—a leisurely open world with several possibilities and a focused office space where all the combat and business happens.

* The combat is fast and fluid, with room for many nuances at higher difficulties. In typical miHoYo fashion, the special, ultimate, and combo attacks are spectacular to watch.

– Fails to impress

* The dialogue and characters seem to lack depth, and while the dialogues are well-written, they fail to land. Attempts at humor and sarcasm from the choice menu are almost always overridden by the game.

* I am nitpicking here, but the fighting in the hollows gets a bit too repetitive at times. Even at higher difficulties, the challenge is often minimal.