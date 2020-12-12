Zensar names Ajay S Bhutoria as CEO and Managing Director

“He has expressed his intention not to seek re-appointment as MD and CEO of the company and would thus accordingly cease to hold office effective from close of business hours on January 11, 2021,” Zensar said.

New Dehi: IT firm Zensar has named former Cognizant executive Ajay S Bhutoria as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director. He succeeds Sandeep Kishore, whose extant term as MD and CEO ends on January 11, 2021.

“He has expressed his intention not to seek re-appointment as MD and CEO of the company and would thus accordingly cease to hold office effective from close of business hours on January 11, 2021,” Zensar said in a regulatory filing on late Friday night.

Bhutoria, the CEO and MD-Designate, has over 30 years of industry experience. Prior to a brief stint as the Chief Executive of L&T-NxT, he had a 17-year career at Cognizant where he led the Retail, Consumer Goods, Travel, and Hospitality global verticals and also led the Banking and Financial Services in the Americas.

Earlier, Bhutoria was the Country Head for Cognizant Switzerland, responsible for incubating businesses in the Swiss markets. Before joining Cognizant, he was the Regional Head of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in the Netherlands. Bhutoria will also be inducted as a Member of the RPG Group Management Board, the filing said.

Zensar Technologies Chairman Harsh Goenka thanked Kishore for his contribution to pivot Zensar from IT to a digital solutions organization, leading and integrating the strategic tuck-in acquisitions and making the organisation agile and customer friendly. “It is sad to see him leave but I respect his decision and wish him the very best in life. I also take this opportunity to welcome Ajay and look forward to him steering Zensar to the next phase of growth,” he added.

Kishore said the organisation has the right foundation to scale up to next level. Under Kishore’s tenure, Zensar has set up its innovation hub Zenlabs and filed more than 130 patents in the last five years and large new logos added across its regions of the US, UK, and South Africa.

In the last few years, Zensar has made four successful acquisitions in the US and UK, adding capabilities in the fast-growing areas of CX (customer experience) design, experience design.