Zoetis expansion announced in Hyderabad

This announcement was made during a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, during the ongoing US tour.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 09:55 PM

Hyderabad: Zoetis, a global leader in animal health, announced the expansion of Zoetis India Capability Center in Hyderabad, to further drive the company’s innovative technology portfolio. This announcement was made during a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, during the ongoing US tour.

A high-level delegation led by the Chief Minister met with senior representatives of the Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign at Stanford University and explored potential collaborations in healthcare innovation, education, and skill development.