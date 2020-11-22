Zoom storing data locally, eyes expansion in India

While the platform was showered with its share of brickbats, it has emerged stronger by not just launching India-specific products but also by doing a few technical changes in the functioning of its platform

By | Published: 11:13 pm 8:53 pm

As soon as offices and institutes went into work from home mode, one thing that came to their rescue was video conferencing platforms like Zoom. While the platform was showered with its share of brickbats, it has emerged stronger by not just launching India-specific products but also by doing a few technical changes in the functioning of its platform. Speaking to Sruti Venugopal, Zoom India head Sameer Raje talks about the changes the platform made to make it more secure along with their plans going ahead.

Excerpts:

India market

Our platform’s only aim is to help people remain connected in these difficult times and we have been able to make a difference either in Covid-19 management, remote education, or providing our platform for healthcare services for ailments other than Covid. We have about 3,000 schools using Zoom and have seen and have 6,700 per cent rise in free user signup and 4x growth in paid users that have 10 (or more) employees in India. We are also partnering with startups by allowing them to embed Zoom for their solutions thus empowering small business houses. We have also helped in the coordination of Covid-19 relief activities.

Expansion

We have our technology centre in Bengaluru and are continuously expanding our presence in India and might look at Hyderabad for our future centres – either technology or data centre. We are also hiring big time for engineering and other teams. Out of the 18 Data Centres that we have globally, two are in India – in Mumbai and Hyderabad – and these are through third parties. In the future, we will also be looking at setting up our own DC in India.

Security and Safety

Other than the traditional measures like encrypting messages, we have also done some technical changes which include local data routing for India. We also provide pricing in rupees and launched specific plans for the Indian region. We also launched Zoom for Home, a new category of software experiences and hardware devices to support remote work use cases. We have launched special scanning tools to detect any untoward behavior and have also rolled out a suspended icon wherein the user can temporarily pause meetings to block bad content and also report any user to the platform.

User behavior

While our safety and security features are always being updated, we also feel that user behavior also needs to change. Our tools will only be useful only when the user starts restricting people from joining the video meeting and in turn, make sure that everything is secured.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .