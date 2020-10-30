ZS Prize launched

By | Published: 7:49 pm

Hyderabad: Global professional services firm ZS on Wednesday announced the launch of ‘ZS Prize’ competition with the theme ‘Shaping the future of health and healthcare in India by creating innovative and transformative solutions leveraging data, analytics and technology’.

A grand prize winner plus seven additional teams will be selected by a panel of judges and industry experts with top eight teams sharing prize money of Rs 1 crore. The competition is open for graduates, postgraduates from any discipline and professionals from start-ups, enterprise and NGO sectors of India.

The 20 selected teams from across the country, evaluated on pre-defined criteria, will go through a six-week mentorship with ZS leaders between January and February 2021 with top eight teams from them presenting their solutions to the jury in March 2021.

“We want to reward innovations that are driven by advances in data and AI technologies as well as advances in life sciences technologies,” said Sanjay Joshi, regional managing principal and Asia head at ZS. Registrations for competition are open till December 21. For details: https://zsprize.zs.com/

