Zupee launches e-skill training programme

The second leg of the Zupee e-skills programme will train 60 youth from underserved sections of society

Hyderabad: With an aim to reinvent youth skilling, online gaming major Zupee has launched a special e-skill training programme under its Zupee Skilling Academy (ZSA) on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2021. The second leg of the Zupee e-skills programme will train 60 youth from underserved sections of society in courses such as foundation skills and domain-specific areas that are aligned with the qualification pack and national occupation standards in Mumbai. Under this pilot programme, ZSA will train 30 candidates each in retail sales associate and social media executive domains.

Dr Subi Chaturvedi, chief corporate and public affairs officer, Zupee, said, “Zupee Skills Academy is putting in efforts to proactively develop and implement new-age skill development programs via interactive training sessions by integrating digital solutions for scalability.”

