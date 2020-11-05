1.44 lakh acres of crop damaged in Ranga Reddy due to rains: Sabitha

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: The Ranga Reddy district registered over 90 per cent more rainfall this time compared to the average rainfall, resulting in crop loss in 1.44 lakh acres, according to the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

The officials concerned already submitted a report to the State government, she said on Wednesday while addressing the general body meeting of Ranga Reddy district Zilla Parishad. She appreciated elected representatives for actively taking part in ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme in the district. The administration would take necessary measures to ensure that eligible farmers avail Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Beema schemes, she said.

The Minister said the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has already given instructions to officials to give proper training to the members of families that gave land for setting up pharma companies to get jobs in them.

