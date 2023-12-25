10 Covid cases from Telangana on Dec 25

Out of the 10 fresh Covid infections, nine of them have been reported from Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Mon - 25 December 23

File photo

Hyderabad: Ten more Covid positive cases have been reported by the State health department on Monday, taking the total number of active Covid infections to 55 in Telangana. Out of the 10 fresh Covid infections, nine of them have been reported from Hyderabad while a solitary positive infection has been reported from Karimnagar, the State Covid health bulletin said.

On Monday, the authorities have conducted a total of 989 Covid diagnostic tests at various government health care facilities. One Covid positive patient has recovered while the remaining 55 infections are in home isolation and recovering. Test results of 12 more samples collected from suspected Covid infections are yet awaited, the health bulletin added.