10 killed after two Malaysian military helicopters crash

The incident occurred at 9.32 a.m. local time over the Lumut Royal Malaysian Navy base while undergoing a flypast rehearsal, the Royal Malaysian Navy said in a brief statement.

By IANS Published Date - 23 April 2024, 11:19 AM

In this photo released by Fire & Rescue Department of Malaysia, fire and rescue department inspect the crash site of two helicopter in Lumur, Perak state, Monday, April 23, 2024. Malaysias navy says two military helicopters collided and crashed during a training session, killing all 10 people on board.

Kuala Lumpur: Ten people were killed following a mid-air collision involving two Malaysian military helicopters on Tuesday morning in Perak state, the country’s Navy said.

The incident occurred at 9.32 a.m. local time over the Lumut Royal Malaysian Navy base while undergoing a flypast rehearsal, the Royal Malaysian Navy said in a brief statement.

One helicopter carried seven personnel while the other had three on board, Xinhua news agency reported.

“All victims died at the scene of the incident and have been sent to the Lumut base hospital for identification,” it said, adding that the public is urged not to spread videos and photos of the victims.

Details are awaited.