10-year-old student from Hyderabad authors fiction book

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 July 2024, 03:39 PM

Daivik

Hyderabad: Daivik, a 5th grade student, studying at Manthan School in Hyderabad has authored his first book ‘Mystery Of The Missing Jewels’ just at the age of 10.

The book has been listed in BriBooks and is about a kingdom known for its art of making jewels and how the prince unfolds the mystery of the missing jewels looted by thieves. The piece of fiction since its release, has been praised by book enthusiasts while the young author has recently received the Platinum Author Certificate from BriBooks after the book gained popularity among readers in a very short time.

“I have always loved reading books and have a special interest in fictions. The plot of the story has been built from my imaginations and is inspired from several fictions that I have read in the past”, says Daivik.

Daivik was always fascinated by the mythical creatures like dragons, and he has developed a keen interest in reading fictions. He says his favourite authors are Tracey West and Thea Stilton.

Daivik’s mother Sowjanya had noticed the boy’s interest in fiction since his very early childhood. “Daivik also likes writing stories, which sparked the thought of encouraging him to write a book,” she says.