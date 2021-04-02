10,84,429 individuals receive first dose of Covid vaccine in Telangana

The State has so far received, according to eVIN portal, 14,42,370 doses and another 40,540 doses for armed forces.

Hyderabad: A total of 31,214 individuals in the age group of 45 years and 59 years irrespective of their comorbid conditions have received the first dose of Covid vaccine across the State on Thursday.

According to the vaccination bulletin, so far about 7,40,778 persons in the priority age group of over 60 years and those between 45 years and 59 years (with and without comorbidities) have received the Covid vaccine in Telangana since the launch of the vaccine drive.

Overall, including healthcare workers, frontline workers, senior citizens above 60 years, persons between 45 years and 59 years, about 10,84,429 have received the first dose of the vaccine.

About 2,42,178 individuals in all the categories including healthcare workers, frontline workers, senior citizens and individuals between 45 years and 59 years have received the second dose of the Covid vaccine. According to health officials, 2,42,178 individuals have so far completed the entire cycle, comprising two doses.

The State has so far received, according to eVIN portal, 14,42,370 doses and another 40,540 doses for armed forces. Apart from that, the health wing also received 32,120 buffer doses that are meant to be set aside for advance scheduling at Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs). The net vaccine consumed by Telangana State is at 13,69,710 doses with a vaccine wastage of 3 per cent.

