16.31 lakh voters to cast vote to elect Khammam LS member

Of the 35 candidates in the fray 24 are independent candidates. Over 20 candidates contesting for the general seat belong to SC/ST/BC communities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 09:12 PM

Khammam: As many as 16.31 lakh voters are going to exercise their franchise to elect the Khammam Lok Sabha member in the polls to be conducted on Monday.

Of the 16.31 lakh voters, of which 7.87 lakh are male, 8. 43 lakh are female and 130 are transgender, 30,389 PwD voters and 10,318 senior citizens.

As many as 2, 728 voters have already cast their vote through postal ballot using home voting facility. The two-time MP, BRS candidate Nama Nageswara Rao is aiming to get elected for the third time. Political novices Congress nominee Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy and BJP candidate Tandra Vinod Rao are going to test their luck in the election for the first time.

Congress rebel candidate Maddisetti Ajay Babu alias Yerrappa is in the fray as an independent. District Collector and returning officer VP Guatham informed that all arrangements are in place for conducting the elections in 1, 896 polling stations from 7 am to 6 pm.

The polling staff left for their respective polling stations after distribution of polling material on Sunday.

He along with Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt inspected polling material distribution. Out of 1, 459 polling stations in Khammam district, there are 209 critical polling stations in 86 locations.

As many as 2391 policemen and six companies of CIPF forces are on security duty. 20 special teams formed for immediate intervention in case of law and order issues.