Drinking water supply will be disrupted in city due to repair works

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 June 2024, 11:43 PM

Hyderabad: Drinking water supply will be disrupted in parts of the city for 24 hours from 6 am on June 7 as HMWS&SB is undertaking junction works for pipelines located near Lingampally and Patancheru.

Areas including RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, Chandanagar, Gangaram, Madinaguda, Hafeezpet, SBI Training Centre, BHEL Factory, and nearby areas will be affected.

Meanwhile, the water board is conducting a survey for construction of rainwater harvesting pits in areas where demand for tankers was high. Revenue Director VL Praveen Kumar encouraged public to conserve rainwater.