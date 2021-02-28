11th century Ayurvedic cure facility discovered in Warangal

If not for the short expeditions of archaeology and history enthusiast R Rathnakar Reddy on the hillock, this fact would have remained hidden from people

Warangal Urban: The non-descript hillock of Aggalaiah Gutta in the middle of the historic Warangal city, hardly attracts anyone’s attention today. Though it is popular as a Jain site, none could discover the fact that the hillock was a hub of ayurvedic treatment during the 11th Century. If not for the short expeditions of archaeology and history enthusiast R Rathnakar Reddy on the hillock, this fact would have remained hidden from people.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Rathnakar Reddy, who had been doing expeditions to find out the archaeological and historical sites in the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts for the last 10 years, said that he had stumbled upon the hillock and found several mortars chiselled on the rocks on the hillock. Some parts of the ‘Gokarnam’, which is used to store the ayurvedic potions and pour it into the mouth of the patient, were also found at the site. ‘Gokarnam’ is one of the disappearing characters, and in addition to milk, the medicine is taken from the trees are poured in the ‘Gokarnam’ to relieve stomach ache, fever, etc.

Rathnakar Reddy said that Aggalaiah who was an ayurvedic doctor and researcher of the 11th century AD during the rule of the Kalyani Chalukyas, taught Ayurveda to the students at this centre. He worked extensively on teaching and propagation of doctrines of religion, medicine, surgery, etc., the hillock was named after him. “The Sirur inscription of Medak district mentions Aggalaiah as the king Jagadeka’s physician during the Western Chalukyas also known as Kalyani Chalukyas. It is known from the Saidapur inscription that Ayurvedam was taught to the students by Aggalaiah,” Rathnakar Reddy added.

The hillock was a place of medicinal plants. “I have seen many mortars at various locations, but the mortars made on the rock on the Aggalaiah gutta are unique among them,” he said.

The Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) has recently developed the Aggalaiagh Gutta with Rs 1.30 crore under National Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY) scheme. This noted Jain site has got steps carved out of rock besides getting beautiful landscape and a rock arch.

“The archaeological department should take steps to create awareness among the tourists to know about the importance of the hillock during the Chalukyas,” Reddy opined.

