13 Indian and International companies submit bids for Hyderabad Airport Metro

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:15 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Hyderabad: There has been a good response to the Request for Qualification (RfQ) tender for the General Consultants (GC) for the Hyderabad Airport Metro corridor.

Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd (HAML) Managing Director, NVS Reddy said that five consortiums consisting of 13 highly reputed Indian and International engineering consultancy companies have submitted their bids for pre-qualification for participating in the GC bids.

These consortiums are Systra (France), RITES (India) and DB Engineering & Consulting (Germany), Ayesa Ingenieria y Arquitectura (Spain), Nippon Koei (Japan) and Aarvee Associates (India), Technica y Proyectos (TYPSA) (Spain) and PINI Group (Switzerland), AECOM India, Egis Rail (France) and Egis India apart from Consulting Engineers Group (India) and Korea National Railway (South Korea).

After evaluation of their applications, the next stage bid documents i.e., the Request for Proposal (RfP) documents would be issued to the pre-qualified bidders by the month-end, added Reddy.