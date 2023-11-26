HAML news letters wins PRSI award

The newsletter has shared the First Prize of PRSI for 2023 with the newsletter of ITC Ltd.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:43 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd’s (HAML’s) newsletter has won the prestigious Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) 2023 National Award. In its newsletter for the quarter of June 2023, HAML brought out the salient features of the Airport Metro Rail project, details of pre-construction activities, field visits by the MD etc along with photos. The newsletter has shared the First Prize of PRSI for 2023 with the newsletter of ITC Ltd.

The award was handed over to M. Krishnanand, CPRO, HAML by Swami Chidanand Saraswati of Rishikesh in the presence of Sudhanshu Trivedi, member of Rajya Sabha, Naresh Bansal, Member of Parliament at the International Public Relations Festival held at New Delhi.

On the occasion, MD, HAML, NVS Reddy congratulated the CPRO and his team and said that the award vindicates the high standards of HAML’s communication and public relations set up.