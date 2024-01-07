HAML MD holds brainstorming session on modified Metro Phase-II proposal

The main issue under deliberation was the part of the new plan that would be 'through line' and which would be designed as a 'spur line'

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:06 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail Ltd (HAML) Managing Director NVS Reddy on Sunday held a brainstorming session on the modified Metro Phase-II proposal with engineering experts and senior officers.

The main issue under deliberation was the part of the new plan that would be ‘through line’ and which would be designed as a ‘spur line’. The two lines in the discussion were Nagole – LB Nagar – Mailardevpalli – Shamshabad Airport and Nagole – LB Nagar – Mailardevpalli – New High Court.

The other issue was the extension of the MGBS – Falaknuma line to Chandrayangutta, which could be developed as an interchange station. However, there are complexities with the existing flyover and narrow road. The possibility of adopting new signaling technologies and coaches was also discussed.

Location of the new depots, new Operational Control Centers (OCC), and feasibility of laying ‘at-grade’ metro on Mailardevpalli – Airport road are some other issues that the team is handling. The aim is to arrive at optimal solutions which could also help in cost reduction, a press release said.

Reddy instructed the senior engineers and consultants to study the best practices of various Metros and thoroughly understand the learnings of Phase-I to better the passenger facilities. He emphasized on adequate parking facilities, last-mile connectivity, pedestrian facilities, and space for luggage in the Airport-borne Metro trains.

Metro – Points of discussion

* Which parts would be ‘through line’ and ‘spur line’

* Developing Chandrayangutta as an interchange station

* Adopting new signaling technologies and coaches

* Feasibility of “at-grade” metro on Mailardevpalli – Airport road