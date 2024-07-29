BRS condemns cancellation of Raidurgam – Airport Metro connectivity

BRS MLA KP Vivekanand also wanted the govt to explain whether a new DPR would be prepared for executing the Musi River Front Development project.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Qutbullapur KP Vivekanand sought an explanation from the Congress government over funds to be pooled for executing Musi River Front Development project.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had announced that the project would be taken up with a whopping Rs.1.5 lakh crore. On the contrary, only Rs.1500 crore was allocated for the project in the budget, he pointed out in the Assembly on Monday.

He also wanted the government to explain whether a new Detailed Project Report (DPR) would be prepared for executing the project or the old DPR would be utilized.

Intervening, Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said no announcement was made by the government over Rs.1.5 lakh crore budget for Musi River front project. When the Qutbullapur MLA replied that the Chief Minister had openly announced during Gopanpally flyover inauguration recently, the Minister clarified that the budget was different works to be taken up in GHMC limits.

The BRS MLA found fault with the Congress government over no budget allocations for Strategic Nala Development Programme (SRDP), Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) and other works.

The SNDP phase II was proposed with Rs.2,100 crore and SNDP phase II estimates were finalized at Rs.4,300 crore. But there was no mention about these projects in the budget, he said.

HMWSSB required Rs.5,580 crore for taking up different projects but only Rs.3,350 crore was allocated. The Sunkishala project was taken up to ensure there were no drinking water issues in Hyderabad. Despite the hardships faced by residents in few areas this summer, the Congress government did not allocate sufficient funds for the project, the BRS MLA slammed.

Condemning the Congress government’s decision to cancel the Raidurgam – Airport Metro connectivity project, citing land banks of a few people, he said the project would aid in better transport connectivity to the airport.

About 10 lakh employees work in the region. Also it would make things convenient for residents in Serilingampally, Patancheru, Kukatpally, Rajandranagar and neighbouring constituencies, he said, adding that the BRS was not against taking up old city Metro but stresses the need for better Metro connectivity to the airport.