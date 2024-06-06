Watch: Two miraculously escape after car flips in collision in Hyderabad

The incident happened near the Secunderabad Club when a black car coming from Karkhana towards Jubilee Hills Bus Station was hit by another car coming out from the Secunderabad club.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 June 2024, 02:30 PM

Hyderabad: Two persons had a miraculous escape when their car turned turtle after being hit by another car at Secunderabad.

Due to the impact of the collision the black car overturned multiple times. On noticing it a traffic police constable and local people rushed to the rescue of the persons who were trapped in the car and pulled them out safely.

According to reports, one of the car drivers did not stop at the traffic signal leading to the accident. The occupants sustained minor injuries and were shifted to hospital. The incident took place on Wednesday.