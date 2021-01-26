130 students placed with over Rs 20 lakh packages: NITW Director

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Warangal Urban: Stating that the students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, were achieving great results in research and other areas, NIT Director Prof N V Ramana Rao on Tuesday said about 590 students had already been placed during the ongoing campus placements. “Out of them, over 130 students have been picked up with packages offering more than Rs 20 lakh. After a long time, Apple selected two students, while the Atlacian offered the highest package of Rs.52.00 lakhs to two students,” he said.

Speaking after unfurling the national flag on the campus here, Prof Rao said the institute was ranked among the top 20 technical Institutions in the country as per the National Institute Ranking Framework [NIRF] India Rankings 2020 released by the Ministry of Education.

“Academics blended with Research and Consultancy is the need of the hour. The institute has been progressing well in this direction. A total number of 137 ongoing research projects worth Rs. 41 crores are being carried out with funding from various sponsoring agencies. Similarly, Patenting and Product-Development is another thrust area in the Institute’s agenda for the future. I am happy to inform you that this culture of patents is picking up in our Institute; a few patents were granted and a large number of patents have been filed in this academic year. About Rs. 3.5 crores worth of major projects from SERB, DST and IMPRINT were granted in the last few months.” he added.

“The Department of Physics, NIT Warangal was sanctioned Rs. 2.75 Crore from Department of Science and Technology (DST) under “Fund for Improvement of S&T Infrastructure in Universities and Higher Educational Institutions (DST-FIST)” Scheme in January 2020. The duration of the proj­ect is for five years (2020 – 2025). Advanced equipment including Powder X-ray Diffractometer (XRD) and Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope (FE-SEM) will be acquired from the funds,” he said and added that an ‘IMPRINT’ project on “Design and Development of High Efficient Switched Reluctance Motor based Solar Photovoltaic (SPV) Water Pumping System (WPS)” worth Rs.78.954 Lakhs was sanctioned to a team of Faculty from the Institute led by Dr. B. L Narasimharaju, Prof. D. M. Vinod Kumar, Prof. S. Srinivasa Rao, Dr. A.V. Giridhar, of the Electrical Engineering Department and Dr. V. V Mani, ECE,”

“On the other hand, the SIEMENS Centre of Excellence in “Digital Manufacturing & Industry 4.0” in collaboration with SIEMENS, with an investment of Rs.174 Crores (88 per cent by Siemens) being established in the campus, is a perfect example of Industry-Academia Partnership. A Centre of Excellence in “Drone Technology” is being established with the collaboration from the University of Ukraine, the Telangana State government and the Government of India. Three more such Centres of Excellence are in the pipeline,” he added.

