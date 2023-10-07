India is 62nd country to implement RTI Act

On Saturday, a session on the Right to Information (RTI) Act was organised where Rakesh Dubbudu, a well-known RTI activist delivered a lecture.

Hanamkonda: The National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW), is organising a series of programs on “vigilance awareness” to spread the significance of the true spirit of participative vigilance. As part of the campaign, a lecture series is being organized for the faculty and staff of NITW.

Dubbudu shed light on the process and the significance of the Right to Information Act. He said that over 135 countries have the Right to Information law implementation and India is the 62nd country to implement this law.

Prof CSRK Prasad, Registrar (In-charge), spoke on the importance of the Right to Information Act and how it can add transparency to the Citizens of the country. He said that the Right to Information Act is like a third eye watching every government servant and this enables better functioning of the system.

Prof. A. Venu Gopal, Chief Vigilance Officer (part-time), NITW stated that there will be several programmes organised until November 15 on awareness building about public interest disclosure and protection of informers resolution. Deans, Heads of the Department, Officers, Faculty, and Staff participated in the event.