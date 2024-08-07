KITS Warangal Asst. Professor awarded Ph.D

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Waseem received the doctorate degree from NIT Tiruchirappalli director G Aghila during the 20th Convocation ceremony.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 08:09 PM

Warangal: Mohammad Sharfuddin Waseem, Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal (KITSW), has been awarded Ph.D. degree by the National Institute of Technology(NIT), Tiruchirappalli.

Waseem had submitted his Ph.D. thesis titled “Text Detection and Recognition from Natural Scene Images Using Deep Learning Principles”. He did his research work under the guidance of Department of Computer Science and Engineering, NIT Tiruchirappalli Associate Professor M Brindha.