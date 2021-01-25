14 cops from Telangana win police medals

Additional Commissioner of Police (Hyderabad) Shikha Goel and Nizamabad Range IG Shivashankar Reddy were chosen for the President’s Police Medals

Hyderabad: Fourteen officers from Telangana have won Republic Day medals, two of which are the President’s Police Medals.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Hyderabad) Shikha Goel and Nizamabad Range IG Shivashankar Reddy were chosen for the President’s Police Medals.

Others who won police medals include Rajesh Kumar, IG Intelligence (Hyderabad); Shareefuddin Siddiqui, Commandant, TSSP Battalion, Hyderabad; K Narsing Rao, DSP, Nirmal; Suryanarayana, DSP, ACB, Ranga Reddy; Govardhan Tanneru, ACP, Hyderabad; G Ramesh, Deputy Commander, Grey Hounds; and M Uddhav, constable, TSSP, 13th Battalion, Mancherial.

