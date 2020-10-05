14,036 appear for TS DEECET

The results of the test will be declared within 10 days

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: A total of 60.65 per cent out of 14,036 registered candidates appeared for the Diploma in Elementary Education Common Entrance Test (DEECET) held on Sunday. The results of the test will be declared within 10 days, DEECET convener said in a press release.

The DEECET is conducted for admissions into Diploma in Elementary Education, and Diploma in Pre-School Education courses in the Government District Institutes of Education and Training and Private Un-aided Elementary Teacher Education Institutions.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .