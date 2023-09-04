143 grams of heroin seized in Assam’s Karimganj, 2 nabbed

The apprehended persons were identified as Hasimuddin and Rehan Uddin.

By ANI Published Date - 01:00 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Karimganj: In a joint operation, BSF and Karimganj district police arrested two persons and seized one pistol and 143 grams of heroin from their possession in Assam’s Karimganj district on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

Based on source information, Karimganj district police and the BSF team intercepted a vehicle in the Badarpur area of Karimganj district.

“We had information that, two persons along with NDPS substance in a vehicle moved towards Cachar side from Badarpur area, and we along with BSF immediately set up naka checking at Badarpur area and intercepted the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, we recovered five soap cases containing 143 grammes of heroin and one .22 mm pistol. We also apprehended two persons,” Pratap Das,

Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district, said.

A case has been registered in connection with this, and further investigation is underway.