1,48,902 candidates register for TS EAMCET till Tuesday

Published Date - 07:31 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Hyderabad: A total of 1,48,902 candidates registered for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 till the last count on Tuesday.

The engineering stream continues to attract more applications. As many as 94,932 students registered to appear for the engineering entrance test, while 53,970 applied for the AM streams.

This time, four-year BSc Nursing course has been added to the TS EAMCET. This means, candidates seeking admissions into BSc Nursing programme in the convener quota seats in the State must appear and qualify besides securing a rank in the entrance test. The admissions to management quota will be based on the rank secured in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG.

In view of the modified regulations of the Indian Nursing Council, the State government had issued orders with regards to eligibility criteria for the BSc Nursing admissions in the State. Earlier, candidates were admitted to the BSc Nursing course based on the merit obtained in the intermediate public examinations.

The last date to submit an online application form without a late fee on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ is May 28. The applications will be accepted with a late fee of Rs.250 and Rs.500 up to June 7 and 17 respectively. Candidates can also apply with a late fee of Rs.2,500 and Rs.5,000 up to June 27 and July 7 respectively. Those who successfully submit the application forms can download their hall tickets between June 25 and July 11.

The TS EAMCET 2022 will be held from July 14 to 20 with AM stream test on July 14 and 15 and engineering entrance test is on July 18, 19 and 20. Both the tests will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm.

There is no change in the pattern and the exam will have 160 questions that have to be answered in 180 minutes. The syllabus is in tune with syllabus adapted by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) for intermediate courses with effect from academic year 2020-21 i.e., inter first year 70 per cent and academic year 2021-22 inter second year 70 per cent syllabus.

