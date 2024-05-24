15 villagers taken ill after consuming contaminated water in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 May 2024, 08:48 PM

Adilabad: Fifteen persons fell ill after consuming contaminated water from a well at remote Lokari B village in Gadiguda mandal on Friday.

Sources said that residents of the village had diarrhea and dehydration after drinking the contaminated water drawn from a well, one of the sources for drinking water. They were admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad. Their medical condition was learnt to be stable. More details of the incident were yet to be known.