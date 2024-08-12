15-year-old Class X student dies of heart attack in Ramagundam

Sahithi complained of severe pain in chest, following which she was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead
Peddapalli: A Class X student died of heart attack in Ramagundam late on Sunday. The deceased student was identified as Sahithi (15).
A resident of Ramagundam, Sahithi was studying Class X in St. Claire High School, NTPC.
According to reports, on Sunday night she complained of severe pain in the chest, following which her family members shifted the girl to a hospital in Karimnagar where doctors declared her brought dead.
Sahithi’s father is working in the shift operation department of NTPC.