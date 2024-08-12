| 15 Year Old Class X Student Dies Of Heart Attack In Ramagundam

15-year-old Class X student dies of heart attack in Ramagundam

Sahithi complained of severe pain in chest, following which she was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 August 2024, 12:58 PM

Representational Image

Peddapalli: A Class X student died of heart attack in Ramagundam late on Sunday. The deceased student was identified as Sahithi (15).

A resident of Ramagundam, Sahithi was studying Class X in St. Claire High School, NTPC.

According to reports, on Sunday night she complained of severe pain in the chest, following which her family members shifted the girl to a hospital in Karimnagar where doctors declared her brought dead.

Sahithi’s father is working in the shift operation department of NTPC.