16.44 lakh voters will decide fate 12 candidates in fray from Adilabad segment

A total of 2,200 polling stations including 87 auxiliary polling stations meant for avoiding inconvenience to voters in remote areas were created in the seven constituencies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 08:00 PM

Adilabad: Over 16 lakh electors will exercise franchise in Lok Sabha polls slated to be for Adilabad Parliament segment on Monday.

They will decide the fate of 12 candidates who are in fray. As many as 16,44,715 voters belonging to Adilabad, Boath, Nirmal, Khanapur, Mudhole, Asifabad and Sirpur (T) Assembly constituencies that form Adilabad Parliament segment will cast their votes. Over 97 percent of voter information slips have already been distributed.

Also Read Candidates, parties turn to social media on silent campaign day

A total of 2,200 polling stations including 87 auxiliary polling stations meant for avoiding inconvenience to voters in remote areas were created in the seven constituencies.

A total of 10,560 polling staff were assigned to conduct the polls, while 249 sector officers were deputed. Polling material such as EVMs, control units, VVPATs, etc, were distributed to the staff in Adilabad, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters under the supervision of local collectors on Sunday.

The staff left for their designated polling stations in the evening. The staff will conduct mock polling on Monday at 4 am.

The vehicle carrying the polling material would have GPS to enable officials to track their location as part of protocol fixed by the Election Commission of India. Polling stations will have basic amenities such as drinking water, fans, shades, toilets.

Each polling station will have a voter assistance booth consisting of booth level officers to assist electors in many ways. While voters can exercise their franchise in Adilabad, Boath, Nirmal, Khanapur and Mudhole segments from 7 am to 6 pm, the timing of polls in Asifabad and Sirpur (T) is restricted till 4 pm considering the threat of Maoists. Security was stepped up in polling stations located in Maoist-affected areas.

VHF sets were given to polling staffers who could pass information to nearby polling stations in case of emergency.