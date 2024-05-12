Candidates, parties turn to social media on silent campaign day

Besides approaching different groups, welfare societies, communities, caste associations and other organizations, social media platforms were widely been used to woo voters.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 07:01 PM

Karimnagar: As the campaign for Lok Sabha elections concluded, candidates and political leaders adopted different methods on Sunday to reach out to the public before polling begins on Monday.

Besides pre-recorded phone calls, video messages were also shared on various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and others.

An MP aspirant from Karimnagar Lok Sabha segment shared a video message explaining to the voters how to exercise their votes for him on the EVM. Displaying a model EVM, he explained his serial number on the EVM machine.

In the wake of the soaring heat, the Election Commission of India has extended voting time up to 6 pm, he said, asking voters to vote either in the morning or evening without fail. On the other hand, political parties accused each other of distributing money and liquor among voters.

BJP Karimnagar aspirant Bandi Sanjay Kumar found fault with the election authorities for remaining mute while Congress leaders allegedly distributed money and liquor. Sanjay Kumar, in a statement on Sunday, alleged that the Congress was distributing Rs 1000 and half bottles of liquor to each house.

Though a complaint was lodged with EC through C-Vigil, no action was taken, he said.