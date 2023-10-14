16 students fall ill after consuming mid-day meal at Mumbai’s BMC-run school

Sixteen students of a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation run school allegedly fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal

By ANI Published Date - 09:00 AM, Sat - 14 October 23

Sixteen students of a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation run school allegedly fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal

Mumbai: Sixteen students of a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) run school allegedly fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal in Mumbai’s Anik village on Friday, an official said.

“The 16 students were brought to the hospital after they complained of vomiting and abdominal pain following the mid-day meal at school. They have been admitted to the paediatric ward,” said Sunil Phakle, Dean, Jan Shatabdi Hospital, Chembur.

The condition of the children is stable, he said.

Presently, these 16 children have been kept in the paediatric ward for observation, he added.