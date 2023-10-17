| 16 Year Old Girl Gang Raped In Thane District 4 Out Of 7 Accused Arrested By Police

16-year-old girl gang-raped in Thane district; 4 out of 7 accused arrested by police

The incident took place on October 2 in Bhiwandi town of the district and four of the accused were arrested on Monday night.

By PTI Published Date - 06:02 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Thane: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by seven persons in Thane district of Maharashtra and four of the accused have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on October 2 in Bhiwandi town of the district and four of the accused were arrested on Monday night, they said.

One of the accused, who was known to the minor girl, called her near Kharbav railway station and raped her, said the police, adding he threatened the victim and warned of dire consequences if she disclosed about the incident to anyone.

After sometime, he called the girl again to the spot under some pretext and took her to a room near railway tracks, where six of his friends took turns to rape her, they said.

The traumatised victim did not approach the police immediately after the horrific incident out of fear. She later mustered courage and lodged a police complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was filed against the seven accused under relevant sections of the IPC, including 376D (gang-rape) and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act ( POCSO Act), said the police.

The police have launched a search for the three other accused wanted in the case, said an official.