Hyderabad: Minor girl raped at Malkajgiri

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:25 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad: A minor girl was allegedly raped and threatened by a man in Malkajgiri, police said on Monday.

The suspect, Varun Tej (20), a private employee, lured the girl on the pretext of love and allegedly raped her multiple times. The suspect also recorded private pictures and videos and used them to extort money and valuables from the victim.

Based on a complaint from the victim’s parents, the Malkajgiri police booked a case and the suspect was taken into custody, but the police are yet to announce the arrest.

The girl has been sent to a hospital for medical examination and later to a facility for mental health support.

Meanwhile, the suspect’s family protested his arrest by staged a dharna in front of the Malkajgiri police station on Monday.

