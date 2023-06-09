Hyderabad: Minor girl raped in Jawaharnagar

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man in Jawaharnagar, police said on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man in Jawaharnagar, police said on Friday.

The suspect, Anil Kumar (30), a worker in a travel agency from Dammaiguda, on the pretext of love, lured the girl into his house and raped her, according to the police. He then threatened the girl not to reveal the incident to anyone, or he would harm her and her family members.

When the girl’s mother noticed changes in her behaviour, she enquired and the girl narrated the ordeal on Thursday. Based on a complaint, the Jawaharnagar police booked a case and took up an investigation. The suspect was taken into custody, but the police are yet to announce the arrest.

Meanwhile, the girl has been sent to a hospital for medical examination and later to a facility for mental health support.